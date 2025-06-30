WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Fragrance Launched After Phone Service Rollout

Monday, 30 June 2025 10:02 PM EDT

President Donald Trump unveiled two new business ventures in June: a signature fragrance collection and a branded mobile phone service, each designed to showcase themes of patriotism, success, and affordability.

"Trump Fragrances are here. They're called 'Victory 45-47' because they're all about Winning, Strength, and Success — For men and women. Get yourself a bottle, and don't forget to get one for your loved ones too. Enjoy, have fun, and keep winning! Go to: gettrumpfragrances.com/," Trump announced Monday on Truth Social.

The new line of fragrances, named "Victory 45-47," references Trump's status as both the 45th and 47th president of the United States. The product rollout is the latest move by the Trump Organization to market goods tied directly to the president's political identity and brand.

Earlier in June, the president's two older sons — Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump — introduced T1 Mobile, calling it a "transformational" new cellular service aimed at delivering "top-tier connectivity, unbeatable value and all-American service for our nation's hardest-working people."

The Trump Organization confirmed that Trump Mobile, the new wireless brand, will offer a $47.45-per-month plan. The plan includes unlimited talk, text, and data, as well as roadside assistance and a "Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit," according to the Trump Mobile website.

A new smartphone, branded the "T1," will accompany the mobile plan and is scheduled for release in September. The $499 device is described as having a gold-colored metal casing etched with an American flag, underscoring the branding that has become a hallmark of Trump family products.

The name "The 47 Plan" reflects Trump's current role as the 47th president, while also nodding to his first term as the 45th. The monthly fee of $47.45 mirrors those numbers, reinforcing the personal branding strategy.

The ventures appear designed to appeal to Trump's base, combining elements of luxury, utility, and nationalism. The Trump Organization has increasingly tied its commercial efforts to the president's political narrative and image.

Monday, 30 June 2025 10:02 PM
