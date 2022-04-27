Grand Jury Hearing Evidence in Trump Organization Case to Expire

A special grand jury in New York City hearing evidence in the Manhattan district attorney probe into the Trump Organization will expire at the end of the week, CNN reports.

The grand jury was empaneled in October for a six-month period and previously heard evidence from multiple witnesses last year. CNN notes that while it's unsurprising that the grand jury's term is expiring, it does signal that the investigation has not expanded in a way that would change the mind of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who previously said he wasn't ready to pursue criminal charges in the case.

A spokesperson for Bragg declined to comment to ABC News, directing the news outlet to a statement made by the district attorney earlier in April.

"The team working on this investigation is comprised of dedicated, experienced career prosecutors. They are going through documents, interviewing witnesses, and exploring evidence not previously explored," Bragg said in the statement. "In the long and proud tradition of white-collar prosecutions at the Manhattan D.A.'s Office, we are investigating thoroughly and following the facts without fear or favor."

Last February, two of the senior prosecutors involved in leading the probe resigned from their posts, with one of the two saying that he thought Trump "is guilty of numerous felony violations" in his resignation letter. Trump has denied all accusations of wrongdoing.