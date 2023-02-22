Trump in Ohio to Support Train Disaster Victims

Former President Donald Trump is visiting East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday to show he’s looking out for Americans who’ve been "abandoned" by the Biden administration, according to his spokesperson.

Liz Harrington appeared on "Outside the Beltway with John Fredericks" the day before Trump visited community leaders at the site of the recent train derailment in which harmful chemicals were discharged.

"The American people should come first, not last, and they’ve been totally abandoned by this regime from top to bottom — by this company [Norfolk Southern], by the state governments, and of course, by most of all, the Biden government which has been totally AWOL," Harrington said on the podcast.

"You have an EPA administrator saying, Well, once it’s safe, we’ll send EPA to go and test. But they said it’s perfectly safe for the residents of the community. This is despicable. And of course, [President] Joe Biden, the total fraud, on Presidents Day, not going to East Palestine, but going to Ukraine, of course, the country that he really cares for, that he has so much financial interest in. It’s despicable."

After initially denying federal assistance, Biden offered it to Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been coordinating with the state emergency operations center and other partners, the White House said Friday.

"President Trump is going to get results, like he already has done," Harrington told Fredericks.

"[FEMA was] not going to come unless President Trump had beaten them to do it, which is a really sad state of affairs. It shouldn’t take President Trump, when he’s not currently in office, to make things happen. But once again, he is making things happen for the American people and he’s going to show his love for these people because they really need support in this awful, awful time."

Harrington said that Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and former Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano would be among the people joining Trump in East Palestine.

"Isn’t it interesting that the only people that are going, aside from President Trump … are President Trump-endorsed candidates, J.D. Vance leading the way of the United States Senate," Harrington said. "Doug Mastriano, great man, should be governor, would be a great of Pennsylvania. He would never have let this happen but he’s still leading getting the people answers."