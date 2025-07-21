WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | officials | visit | fed

Semafor: Trump Officials to Visit Fed Amid Renovation Probe

Monday, 21 July 2025 07:02 AM EDT

President Donald Trump's administration wants to visit the Federal Reserve's Washington headquarters this week to review its $2.5 billion renovation, Semafor reported on Monday, citing White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair.

Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott is in talks to attend the visit as well, the report added, citing a person familiar with the plans.

Trump has raised the renovation project as a possible reason for ousting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, suggesting there could be fraud, without providing evidence.

The president has launched a barrage of nearly daily criticism of Powell, whose departure he is seeking because of the central bank's reluctance to deliver interest-rate cuts.

Powell had told the administration that "design plans have changed" from earlier proposals, Semafor reported Blair as saying. "We just want to know whether or not that's true" he said.

Special: The #1 Stock Every Investor Needs in the New Trump Economy... See Here

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside of regular business hours. The Federal Reserve declined to comment on the report and directed Reuters to the officials quoted by Semafor for a comment.

Powell last week responded to a Trump administration official's demands for information about cost overruns on the project, saying it was large in scope and involved a number of safety upgrades and hazardous materials removals.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump's administration wants to visit the Federal Reserve's Washington headquarters this week to review its $2.5 billion renovation, Semafor reported on Monday, citing White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair. Senate Banking Chair Tim Scott is in talks...
trump, officials, visit, fed
227
2025-02-21
Monday, 21 July 2025 07:02 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved