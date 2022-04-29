Trump: Release Text Messages to Obama Chief of Staff

Former President Donald Trump called for the release of all text messages sent to and from former President Barack Obama's chief of staff Denis McDonough "during their attempt to overturn the 2016 presidential election."

Trump made his comments in a statement released on Friday.

"I immediately call for the release of all text messages sent to and from Barack Obama's Chief of Staff during their attempt to overturn the 2016 Presidential Election," Trump said. "They spied on my campaign, they spied on my transition team, and they even spied on the White House while I was in the Oval Office.

"They did everything they could to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power, and stop the 'Will of the People' with their Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, Mueller Scam, and more. I wonder what the texts would reveal?

"Unlike my Chief of Staff, which show patriotic Americans concerned about illegal and massive Election Fraud in 2020, I say bad things would be revealed."

Meanwhile, text messages to Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows reveal that he was contacted by a number of Republican lawmakers and others on Jan. 6, 2021, during the riot at the Capitol.