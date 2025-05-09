Trump, NYC Mayor Adams Meet at White House

President Donald Trump and Eric Adams were scheduled to meet at the White House on Friday, a day when the Justice Department was set to release documents in the New York City mayor's dismissed corruption case.

In early April, U.S. District Judge Dale Ho dismissed the DOJ’s corruption case against Adams and said the charges cannot be brought again.

Court papers to be unsealed by the DOJ are expected to shed light on the prosecution into allegations the mayor took bribes from Turkish officials, The New York Times reported.

The mayor had long viewed the case as retribution for his criticism of the migrant crisis under former President Joe Biden, which brought the case last September.

Adams found support from the Trump administration, which urged prosecutors last month to dismiss the case.

The mayor also has allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to open an office at Rikers Island, the largest prison in New York, as the Trump administration has focused on arresting and deporting illegal migrants with criminal histories.

Trump and Adams will meet in-person for the first time since January at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Politico reported.

The mayor’s office announced on Friday morning that Mr. Adams would visit Mr. Trump at 3 p.m. to "discuss New York City priorities," the Times reported.

"We’re looking forward to finding ways that we can collaborate together to address infrastructure and other funding items," Adams said in a brief video recorded aboard an airplane and posted on X Friday morning.

One day after Ho dismissed the federal corruption charges against him, Adams announced that he will not run for reelection as a Democrat. The mayor said he remains a Democrat, but plans to campaign as an independent with a new party that emphasizes public safety, reports The Wall Street Journal.

It was reported last month that the transportation department in Adams' administration was joining a lawsuit alongside the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to contest the Trump administration's move to block congestion pricing.

Reuters contributed to this story.