Trump Praises N.C. GOP for Proposed Congressional Map

President Donald Trump praised the North Carolina Republican party on Friday after their proposed congressional map showed further gains for the GOP in the Tar Heel State.

"Thank you to North Carolina’s incredible Republican State Legislators, who just introduced a new, fair, and improved, Congressional Map, a situation I am watching, and strongly supporting, very closely," the president posted on his Truth Social platform.

On Monday, the North Carolina GOP formally announced a vote next week on redrawing the state’s U.S. House district map, a move that is likely to secure another Republican seat.

"It was my Great Honor to win North Carolina six times, including Primaries, in 2016, 2020, and 2024, and this new Map would give the fantastic people of North Carolina the opportunity to elect an additional MAGA Republican in the 2026 Midterm Elections, which would be A HUGE VICTORY for our America First Agenda, not just in North Carolina, but across our Nation," Trump continued.

Trump sparked a nationwide redistricting battle earlier in the year by urging Texas Republicans to redraw congressional maps to gain more seats.

In response, Democrats in California and Republicans in Missouri passed their own redistricting plans, each designed to boost their party’s representation in the U.S. House.

"Therefore, I encourage all of my Republican friends in the North Carolina Legislature to work as hard as they can to pass this new Map so that we can continue our incredible Record of SUCCESS," Trump added.

"It is wonderful to see Republicans in "The Tar Heel State" standing up to Save our Country and, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. THANK YOU NORTH CAROLINA — MAGA2026!," the president concluded.