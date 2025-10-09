Trump on Nobel Peace Prize: Focused on 'Saving Lives'

President Donald Trump said he isn't fazed about the possibility of winning a Nobel Peace Prize, telling reporters, "They'll have to do what they do."

"I solved the wars ... I made seven deals. This would be number eight," Trump said during an Oval Office meeting Thursday with the president of Finland when asked by a reporter to rate his chances of winning the distinction.

The president was referring to the peace deal in Gaza, which has been agreed upon in its first phase, as "number eight."

"The one I thought I was going to make, and I think we will probably, because it's a ridiculous war, it's a horrible war, the worst since World War II if you look at the people dying, is Russia-Ukraine," Trump added. "I think we'll do that too – a lot of reasons for them to do it.

"And I think they'll be coming to the table pretty soon, but this is the biggest of them all."

He noted that he considered his India-Pakistan negotiation equally significant.

"This is big, and although I think India and Pakistan is very big – two nuclear nations – I did that based on trade and because of the tariffs ... I said if you guys are going to fight, I'm putting 100% tariffs on each of you, and they immediately stopped fighting, and that was going to go nuclear."

Trump said he did not know what the committee would do but argued that "nobody in history has solved eight wars in a period of nine months. And I've stopped eight wars. So that's never happened before."

"They'll have to do what they do," he said of the Norwegian Nobel Committee. "Whatever they do is fine. I know this, I didn't do it for that. I did it because I saved a lot of lives."

When a reporter pointed out that former President Barack Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Trump retorted: "They gave it to Obama for doing absolutely nothing but destroying our country. He was not a good president."

Malta's Foreign Minister Ian Borg on Oct. 9 said he nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and other diplomatic efforts.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in early July told the president he, too, recommended him for the prestigious award.

Trump has been nominated in past years as well.

Once all nominations have come in, the committee — made up of five members appointed by the Norwegian Parliament — sifts through them and ensures they were made by an eligible nominator.

Nominations must be submitted before Feb. 1 each year — meaning any recent Netanyahu nomination would be for the 2026 prize. The winners are announced every October, with award ceremonies taking place on Dec. 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death.