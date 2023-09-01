×
Tags: trump | new york | net worth

Trump Defends Against Allegations He Inflated Net Worth

By    |   Friday, 01 September 2023 02:35 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump says he didn’t inflate his net worth as alleged by New York Attorney General Letitia James, posting on Truth Social that he was "targeted" and given "no constitutional rights" in the case.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, has been indicted four times in the last five months — accused in Georgia and Washington, D.C., of plotting to overturn his 2020 election loss, in Florida of hoarding classified documents, and in Manhattan of falsifying business records related to hush money paid on his behalf. Some of Trump’s criminal trials are scheduled to overlap with the presidential primary season.

James sued Trump last September, alleging he inflated the value of assets like his Mar-a-Lago estate for at least a decade.

She said evidence shows Trump fraudulently inflated his net worth by up to 39%, or more than $2 billion, in some years.

Her lawsuit seeks $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York.

"The thing i have is a great case based on phenomenal numbers that show a net worth billions of dollars more than she viciously & falsely claimed, very little debt, big cash, a powerful disclaimer clause, paid off loans, no defaults, 'happy' banks, great assets," Trump wrote in all-caps on Truth Social.

"I was defamed ... election interference!"

Trump, in testimony made public Wednesday, said it was a "terrible thing" that Attorney General Letitia James was suing him over claims he made on annual financial statements about his net worth and the value of his skyscrapers, golf courses, and other assets.

Interrogated about the truthfulness of financial statements he gave to banks, Trump repeatedly insisted that, legally speaking, it didn’t matter whether they were accurate or not.

"I have a clause in there that says, ‘Don’t believe the statement. Go out and do your own work.’ This statement is ‘worthless.’ It means nothing," Trump testified. Given the disclaimer, he said, "you’re supposed to pay no credence to what we say whatsoever."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


