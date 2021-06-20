×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Search
Tags: Donald Trump | trump | new york | fossella | endorse

Trump Endorses Fossella for Staten Island President Job

Trump Endorses Fossella for Staten Island President Job

By    |   Sunday, 20 June 2021 10:03 AM

Former President Trump Saturday issued a strong endorsement for former Republican Congressman Vito Fossella for New York’s Staten Island Borough President job.

“It is my great honor to endorse Vito Fossella for Staten Island Borough President,” Trump’s statement read.

On Tuesday, Republicans will vote in their primary to pick their candidate for the Borough President position.

Staten Island is one of New York’s five boroughs and the only one that reliably votes Republican. Trump carried the island by 57% of the vote in his 2020 race against Joe Biden.

Trump’s involvement in a local race is somewhat unusual, but Trump has long-time ties to the city where he was born and raised, and has known Fossella for decades.

In his statement Trump gave an unusually strong endorsement, stating Fossella is “strong, tough, loves our Country and truly loves the Great People of Staten Island — a powerful voice against crime and all other things going wrong in the city that we love.”

“Vito Fossella will not let you down. Vote for him now in the Republican Primary, which has already begun!”

Fossella is also backed by former Staten Island Borough President Jim Molinari.

Four candidates are vying for the Borough President job, including City Councilman Steve Matteo. Matteo has criticized Trump in the past.

Last week, Fossella appeared on Newsmax TV with author of “The Last Days of New York” Seth Barron decrying the City’s crime surge.

“We have many people running for office who want to outdo each other on defund the police,” Fossella told Newsmax. “We should be refunding the police and bring these communities back to the people who make it so strong, innocent victims, not criminals, he said.”

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Trump Saturday issued a strong endorsement for former Congressman Vito Fossella for New York's Staten Island Borough President job.
trump, new york, fossella, endorse
281
2021-03-20
Sunday, 20 June 2021 10:03 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Register To Comment Login To Comment
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved