Trump Tells Netflix to Drop Susan Rice From Board

President Donald Trump demanded on Saturday that Netflix fire board member Susan Rice and warned the company would "pay the consequences" if the streaming giant doesn't do so, escalating a political fight after the former Obama and Biden administration official criticized corporations she said were bending to Trump.

Trump went after Rice in a Truth Social post:

"Netflix should fire racist, Trump Deranged Susan Rice, IMMEDIATELY, or pay the consequences. She's got no talent or skills — Purely a political hack! HER POWER IS GONE, AND WILL NEVER BE BACK. How much is she being paid, and for what??? Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT."

Rice has served on Netflix's board of directors since 2023 following an earlier stint from 2018 to 2020. Netflix announced in September 2023 that it reappointed Rice after her earlier service.

Trump's message also linked to an X post from Laura Loomer that included a video of Rice criticizing institutions and corporations acting in "very-narrow self-interest" by accommodating Trump.

In Loomer's description of the clip, she wrote that Rice said corporations that took a "knee to Trump" would face an "accountability agenda" from Democrats if they won the 2026 midterm elections and the 2028 presidential election.

In remarks quoted in the post, Rice argued that some companies and institutions were misreading the political moment, saying Trump "is not popular" and warned that a future shift in power could bring consequences for organizations that made short-term decisions to accommodate him.

She also suggested Democrats would not simply "forgive" companies for actions taken during Trump's time in office.

Trump's demand came as Netflix is pursuing a $72 billion deal to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery.

Bloomberg reported last week that the Justice Department is investigating whether the Netflix-Warner Bros. Discovery deal would hurt moviegoers.

Variety reported that Paramount Skydance is still trying to push Netflix out so it can buy Warner Bros. Discovery.

Rice also criticized Trump's push to dismantle federal diversity, equity, and inclusion rules.

Rice said of Pete Hegseth: "Well, if you're a white male Christian cisgender macho MAGA man, you can be as dumb as a rock and be deemed qualified to serve as Secretary of Defense. That's apparently what we've learned from this episode."