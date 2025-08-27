Trump: Why Would NBC Extend 'Dope' Seth Meyers?

President Donald Trump said he intends to investigate the "sick rumor" that NBC extended the contract of late-night host Seth Meyers.

NBC announced in May 2024 that it was extending Meyers' deal through 2028, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The former "Saturday Night Live" cast member has hosted "Late Night" for more than 10 years.

It was unclear why Trump felt the urge to comment on Meyers on Wednesday morning.

"There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers," Trump posted on Truth Social. "He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child.

"So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope's contract. I don't know, but I'll definitely be finding out!!!"

Following decades of non-overtly political hosts such as Johnny Carson, Jay Leno, and David Letterman, late-night hosts have displayed strong anti-Trump bias in recent years.

The president celebrated CBS' decision to cancel Stephen Colbert's late-night talk show in May.

Colbert had accused CBS' parent company, Paramount, of paying Trump a "big fat bribe" regarding a $16 million settlement in the president's lawsuit over "60 Minutes" selectively editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris before the 2024 election.

Paramount framed the cancellation as "purely a financial decision," and anonymous sources told multiple news outlets the show was losing at least $40 million a year.

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"

Trump later aimed comments at ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, a longtime critic of the president.

"I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!"