Trump Chides D.C. Mayor Over National Guard Request

migrants exit a bus
Immigrants exit a bus in Washington, D.C. (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 29 July 2022 11:52 AM EDT

A request by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser for the National Guard to be deployed to the city to aid with migrants arriving on chartered buses from Texas and Arizona sparked a response from former President Donald Trump.

Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump said: "The Mayor of Washington, D.C., wants the National Guard to help with the thousands of Illegal Immigrants, coming from the insane Open Border, that are flooding the City, but refused National Guard help when it came to providing Security at the Capitol Building for a far larger crowd on January 6th. Figure that one out?"

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that Bowser formally asked the White House last week for National Guard assistance to help stem a "growing humanitarian crisis" caused by the thousands of migrants flooding into the city.

Bowser asked the White House for an open-ended deployment of 150 guard members per day.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had announced plans in the spring to send busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C., as a result of President Joe Biden's decision to cancel a pandemic-era emergency health order that restricted entry to the migrants.

The AP said the city now estimates about 200 buses have arrived, bringing more than 4,000 migrants to the city.

Friday, 29 July 2022 11:52 AM
