Trump Responds to Musk Apology: 'Nice'

President Donald Trump has reacted to an apology posted by Elon Musk over some of Musk's comments in their recent, short, but heated, online exchange.

Trump told the New York Post that he thought the Musk comment was, "very nice."

Musk posted early Wednesday on X, "I regret some of my posts about President@realDonaldTrump last week."

Musk did not reference any specific post. There were a few. One of Musk's posts referenced Trump and yet-to-be-released files held by the government surrounding deceased financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. That post, along with some others, appears to have been deleted. Even Musk's father called that a "mistake."

Musk's original target was the One Big Beautiful Bill, now being reviewed by the Senate, which covers spending cuts and permanency of Trump's 2017 tax cuts. Musk thought some provisions in the bill undercut his budget-cutting moves with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

But now things could be on the mend as Musk added in the early Wednesday post that he, "went too far."

Trump's response to the New York Post was concise, with just one comment: "I thought it was very nice that he did that."

The Post reported that Trump did not extend that to include whether he was willing to leave the past behind.