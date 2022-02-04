Trump Thanks an Ohio GOP Candidate for Quitting Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump praised businessman Bernie Moreno for dropping out of the Republican primary for an Ohio Senate seat.

Trump made his remarks in a statement released on Friday.

“Bernie Moreno of Ohio is leaving the race for Senate, but I would like to thank him for his time and effort and that of his wonderful family,” Trump said. “I was very impressed with Bernie who was tough on illegal immigration which, after the Biden disaster at the Border, has become a big issue for all candidates. He has done much for Ohio and loves his State and our great MAGA Movement. His decision will help ensure the MAGA Ticket wins BIG, as it is all over the Country. Thank you, Bernie, for your support and keep fighting!”

Moreno’s decision to quit the race came after a meeting with Trump.

Moreno, in a statement said: “I asked for a private meeting with President Trump to discuss the state of the Ohio Senate race. I am a businessman, not a politician. Business leaders recognize patterns before they happen. After talking to President Trump we both agreed this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.

"This race was never about fulfilling a personal ambition, but rather about serving the Country that gave me every opportunity to succeed. Joe Biden is the result of socialist policies infiltrating our institutions and the Senate is the stopgap to prevent Washington, DC from spiraling out of control. We must regain control of the United States Senate and eliminate the possibility of career DC politicians like [Rep.] Tim Ryan from representing Ohio.

“Therefore, today I am ending my U.S. Senate campaign and will return to the private sector. I will focus my efforts on supporting the candidate that wins President Trump’s endorsement.”