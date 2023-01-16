Trump Ridicules Biden's 'Unlocked, Unsecured' Garage in Docs Scandal

Former President Donald Trump said the security offered by President Joe Biden's "flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured" Wilmington, Delaware, garage paled in comparison to that at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump used Truth Social to comment on the scandal in which classified documents have been found at Biden's home and at a former office used by the president before he took office.

"The White House just announced that there are no LOGS or information of any kind on visitors to the Wilmington house and flimsy, unlocked, and unsecured, but now very famous, garage. Maybe they are smarter than we think!" Trump posted Monday morning on Truth Social.

"This is one of seemingly many places where HIGHLY CLASSIFIED documents are stored (in a big pile on the damp floor). Mar-a-Lago is a highly secured facility, with Security Cameras all over the place, and watched over by staff & our great Secret Service. I have INFO on everyone!"

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, wrote White House chief of staff Ron Klain on Sunday to request visitor logs of Biden's home.

The White House confirmed Biden has not independently maintained records of who has visited his residence since he becoming president.

"Like every president in decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal," White House spokesman Ian Sams said. "But upon taking office, President Biden restored the norm and tradition of keeping White House visitors logs, including publishing them regularly, after the previous administration ended them."

Biden's legal team said it had found classified documents relating to his time as vice president under then-President Barack Obama at his Delaware home and at a Washington think-thank.

The president's lawyers on Saturday reported finding five additional pages at his home. The material at the think tank was found in November and the disclosure was made public after a CBS News report last week.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday named a special counsel to investigate Biden's handling of the sensitive government documents. A separate special counsel is investigating Trump's handling of classified documents, as well as his unsuccessful attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The FBI raided Trump's Florida home in August seeking classified documents. The former president said the records had been declassified.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed this story.