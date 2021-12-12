×
Trump: 'Get Rid of Mitch'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. (Sarahbeth Maney - Pool/Getty)

Sunday, 12 December 2021 10:06 PM

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday called for an end to Republican Mitch McConnell's term as Senate Minority Leader because "the Old Crow" is "giving the Democrats victory on everything."

In a statement made through his Save America PAC, Trump accused McConnell of "hurting the Republican Senators and the Republican Party," saying that he didn't "have the guts" to play the debt ceiling card, which would have "given the Republicans a complete victory on virtually everything. The Dems were ready to fold!"

Last week, McConnell negotiated a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to allow the Democrats to hike the debt ceiling with just a majority of votes rather than 60 in order to overcome a filibuster, thereby allowing Republicans to say that none of them voted for a debt ceiling increase. 

Trump then warned that the Democrats would never reciprocate, and that "they will use the Debt Ceiling against us at their first opportunity, and they won’t fold."

"GET RID OF MITCH!" the statement ended.

Sunday, 12 December 2021 10:06 PM
