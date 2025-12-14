Trump Admits GOP Could Lose House in Midterms

President Donald Trump reportedly admitted Republicans could lose control of the House in next year's midterms, citing history and some of his economic policies not yet taking full effect.

In an Oval Office interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump said he couldn’t predict whether the GOP would hold the House in November 2026 because the benefits of his economic agenda may not be fully felt in time.

"I can't tell you. I don't know when all of this money is going to kick in," Trump told the Journal, while pointing to multibillion-dollar investments he said his policies are attracting to the U.S.

Trump also acknowledged the political headwinds that usually hit the party in power.

He noted that since World War II, only two presidents saw their party gain House seats in a midterm election — President Bill Clinton in 1998 and President George W. Bush in 2002 — underscoring the steep historical odds even for administrations that argue they're delivering results.

Trump framed the coming midterms as "statistically … very tough," even as he said job creation and investment announcements will eventually translate into better kitchen-table conditions for voters.

The political risk is compounded by ongoing voter frustration over the cost of living.

The Journal reported that while the overall economy has continued to expand, many households remain unconvinced that headline growth matches their day-to-day reality, with job growth sluggish and prices for essentials still biting.

Trump recently moved to reduce tariffs on hundreds of food products amid grocery-cost pressures, a sign the White House recognizes inflation anxiety is still shaping public mood.

Democrats are already sharpening that argument, with House campaign leaders accusing Trump of failing to deliver on promises to reduce costs quickly.

And fresh polling suggests the economy — typically one of Trump's strongest issues — has become a vulnerability.

An AP-NORC poll found Trump's approval on the economy down to 31%, described as its lowest point in that polling.

Trump, for his part, told the Journal that prices will be "in good shape" by the time election season intensifies, while blaming inflation on Democrats and touting tax cuts, deregulation, energy production, and a more aggressive trade posture.

Central to that approach are tariffs.

The Journal noted the Supreme Court could soon rule on the legality of a major portion of Trump’s tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a decision the president said would be "a horrible thing" for the U.S. if it goes against him.

Trump is urging red-state Republicans to pursue rare mid-decade redistricting to shore up seats — a reminder that, with a narrow GOP margin, even small map changes and turnout shifts could decide House control, the New York Post reported.

The president's candor reflects political realism: Midterms are historically brutal, and voters tend to demand results they can feel.

The White House bet is that as new plants, AI projects, and manufacturing expansions come online, and as energy and border policies continue to bite, Republicans will have a sharper case to make.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.