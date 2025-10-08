WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: Trump Middle East Peace Deal Is ‘Close’

Trump: Middle East Peace Deal Is 'Close'

By    |   Wednesday, 08 October 2025 05:16 PM EDT

During a White House discussion on Antifa on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived late and passed a note to President Donald Trump, prompting an unexpected update on Middle East negotiations.

Reading from Rubio’s message, Trump told attendees that a breakthrough on a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza was near.

“I was just told we are close to a deal in the Middle East and they will need me soon,” the president said.

Trump added that negotiations “got closer this afternoon,” suggesting that a formal announcement could be imminent.

No further details about the peace talks were immediately released.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
During a White House discussion on Antifa on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived late and passed a note to President Donald Trump, prompting an unexpected update on Middle East negotiations.
Trump Middle East Peace Deal Is ‘Close’
106
2025-16-08
Wednesday, 08 October 2025 05:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved