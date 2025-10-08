Trump: Middle East Peace Deal Is 'Close'

During a White House discussion on Antifa on Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived late and passed a note to President Donald Trump, prompting an unexpected update on Middle East negotiations.

Reading from Rubio’s message, Trump told attendees that a breakthrough on a deal between Israel and Hamas to end the war in Gaza was near.

“I was just told we are close to a deal in the Middle East and they will need me soon,” the president said.

Trump added that negotiations “got closer this afternoon,” suggesting that a formal announcement could be imminent.

No further details about the peace talks were immediately released.