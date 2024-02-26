Trump-backed Whatley Launches Bid for RNC Chair

Michael Whatley, the Donald Trump-endorsed chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, has officially announced his bid to succeed Ronna McDaniel as chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The expected development follows McDaniel's decision to step down from her leadership role next month. On Monday, Whatley announced his candidacy in a message sent to RNC members, according to an email obtained by the Washington Examiner.

In it, he wrote, "I believe that my experience driving turnout and protecting election integrity in North Carolina, as well as my time as RNC General Counsel, have prepared me well for this role. I have been truly honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement for this position and I hope to earn your vote as we undertake the crucial work of winning up and down the ballot in 2024."

In his bid for the chairmanship, Whatley maintains he is committed to increasing voter turnout and enhancing the RNC's efforts to safeguard election integrity.

He went on to underscore the importance of an aggressive legal strategy to counter voter fraud, a move that aligns with the RNC's investment of millions into its Election Integrity Department.

"We need to be laser-focused on registering new voters, pushing voters to the polls, and taking advantage of every opportunity to run up our margin in key states across the country," he said.