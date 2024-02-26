×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | michael whatley | ronna mcdaniel | rnc | chair

Trump-backed Whatley Launches Bid for RNC Chair

By    |   Monday, 26 February 2024 10:30 PM EST

Michael Whatley, the Donald Trump-endorsed chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, has officially announced his bid to succeed Ronna McDaniel as chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

The expected development follows McDaniel's decision to step down from her leadership role next month. On Monday, Whatley announced his candidacy in a message sent to RNC members, according to an email obtained by the Washington Examiner.

In it, he wrote, "I believe that my experience driving turnout and protecting election integrity in North Carolina, as well as my time as RNC General Counsel, have prepared me well for this role. I have been truly honored to receive President Trump’s endorsement for this position and I hope to earn your vote as we undertake the crucial work of winning up and down the ballot in 2024."

In his bid for the chairmanship, Whatley maintains he is committed to increasing voter turnout and enhancing the RNC's efforts to safeguard election integrity.

He went on to underscore the importance of an aggressive legal strategy to counter voter fraud, a move that aligns with the RNC's investment of millions into its Election Integrity Department.

"We need to be laser-focused on registering new voters, pushing voters to the polls, and taking advantage of every opportunity to run up our margin in key states across the country," he said.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Michael Whatley, the Donald Trump-endorsed chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, has officially announced his bid to succeed Ronna McDaniel as chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).
trump, michael whatley, ronna mcdaniel, rnc, chair
224
2024-30-26
Monday, 26 February 2024 10:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved