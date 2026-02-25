WATCH TV LIVE

Mexican President Sheinbaum, Trump Spoke After Cartel Leader's Death

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 10:53 AM EST

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday she spoke this week with President Donald Trump after he called to discuss the situation in Mexico.

The call followed a raid on Sunday in which Mexican forces killed one of the country's most notorious drug lords, Nemesio Oseguera, also known as "El Mencho," setting off retaliatory violence from cartel members in many parts of the country.

"I told him about how the operation had gone, that we had had help in intelligence from the United States government," she said at her regular morning press conference.

