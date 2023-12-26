Trump Agrees With Meese: Special Counsel 'Unconstitutional'

Donald Trump applauded former Attorney General Edwin Meese for a new court document slamming the Department of Justice's special counsel going after the former president.

Meese, who served in the Reagan administration, filed an amicus brief last week decrying Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint John L. "Jack" Smith to lead the special counsel on Trump.

He argued alongside Federalist Society Co-Chair Steven Calabresi and constitutional law professor Gary Lawson that Smith's position violates the "Appointments Clause" of the United States Constitution.

"Even if one somehow thinks that existing statutes authorize appointment of stand-alone special counsels with the full power of a U.S. Attorney, Smith was not properly appointed to such an 'office.'" The trio stated.

Their point being that, even if Garland had the power, Smith would need a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation to take office legitimately.

"Biden's Flunky, Deranged Jack Smith, should go to HE**. He is helping his Corrupt and Incompetent President to destroy America through Weaponization and ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" Trump said on Truth Social, linking to an article on the brief.

"Smith is a Crooked Prosecutor who shouldn't even be allowed to be in the position he is in—It is Prosecutorial Misconduct. The Great Ed Meese from the Ronald Reagan Era has him figured perfectly!" he added.

While the brunt of the brief is directed at discouraging the Supreme Court from taking up Smith's cases, it also implies that all of Smith's prosecutions as special counsel should be called into question.

Smith is currently heading two high-profile cases against the former president.

One in Washington, D.C., surrounds his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election, and another in Miami, Florida, is about sensitive files he allegedly harbored at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office.