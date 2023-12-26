×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | edwin meese | prosecution | 2024 election | jack smith | merrick garland

Trump Agrees With Meese: Special Counsel 'Unconstitutional'

By    |   Tuesday, 26 December 2023 06:55 PM EST

Donald Trump applauded former Attorney General Edwin Meese for a new court document slamming the Department of Justice's special counsel going after the former president.

Meese, who served in the Reagan administration, filed an amicus brief last week decrying Attorney General Merrick Garland's decision to appoint John L. "Jack" Smith to lead the special counsel on Trump.

He argued alongside Federalist Society Co-Chair Steven Calabresi and constitutional law professor Gary Lawson that Smith's position violates the "Appointments Clause" of the United States Constitution.

"Even if one somehow thinks that existing statutes authorize appointment of stand-alone special counsels with the full power of a U.S. Attorney, Smith was not properly appointed to such an 'office.'" The trio stated.

Their point being that, even if Garland had the power, Smith would need a presidential nomination and Senate confirmation to take office legitimately.

"Biden's Flunky, Deranged Jack Smith, should go to HE**. He is helping his Corrupt and Incompetent President to destroy America through Weaponization and ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" Trump said on Truth Social, linking to an article on the brief.

"Smith is a Crooked Prosecutor who shouldn't even be allowed to be in the position he is in—It is Prosecutorial Misconduct. The Great Ed Meese from the Ronald Reagan Era has him figured perfectly!" he added.

While the brunt of the brief is directed at discouraging the Supreme Court from taking up Smith's cases, it also implies that all of Smith's prosecutions as special counsel should be called into question.

Smith is currently heading two high-profile cases against the former president.

One in Washington, D.C., surrounds his alleged effort to overturn the 2020 election, and another in Miami, Florida, is about sensitive files he allegedly harbored at his Mar-a-Lago residence after leaving office.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump applauded former Attorney General Edwin Meese for a new court document slamming the Department of Justice's special counsel going after the former president.
donald trump, edwin meese, prosecution, 2024 election, jack smith, merrick garland
291
2023-55-26
Tuesday, 26 December 2023 06:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved