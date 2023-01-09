Trump Calls for Primary Challenges to McConnell, Collaborators

Former President Donald Trump on Monday urged primary challenges of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and GOP senators who vote with him.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump hailed the selection of California GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House speaker, then unleashed a tirade against McConnell and a swipe at McConnell's wife.

"We must now stop Mitch McConnell and his China flagrant boss, Coco Chow," Trump wrote. "It's as though he just doesn't care anymore, he pushes through anything the Democrats want."

Trump argued that a $1.7 trillion spending bill passed in late December was "horrible," calling out "zero for USA Border Security."

"If he waited just ten days, the now ‘United Republican Congress' could have made it MUCH BETTER, or KILLED IT," Trump wrote. "Something is wrong with McConnell, and those Republican Senators that Vote with him. PRIMARY THEM ALL!!!"

Trump's nearly 2-year-old feud with McConnell started when McConnell criticized Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — prompting the former president to fire back that "Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again."

Trump and McConnell have not spoken since McConnell agreed to the Electoral College tally for Joe Biden at the end of 2020.