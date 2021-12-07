Trump: GOP Needs to Wage 'War' Over Biden's $2T Social Spending Plan

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and GOP senators as House Democrats moved to raise the debt ceiling without the required 60 votes to overcome procedural roadblocks.

In a statement from his website, Trump derided Republican support of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, arguing the GOP is now facing "a much harder war" over the nearly $2 trillion Build Back Better package for social programs and climate spending.

Trumps reiterated previous advice in his new statement, urging: "USE THE DEBT CEILING TO WIN, AND MEAN IT THIS TIME!"

"I'm watching Republican Senators talk about fighting the horrendous Build Back Better Bill that the Democrats will push forward, made much easier for them by the 19 Republican Senators who voted for the Democrats Unfrastructure Plan, which is only 11% Infrastructure," Trump wrote.

He also blasted McConnell for "incredibly giving the Democrats a two-month extension, which allowed them to get their act together" on the larger spending plan.

"Now the Republicans start fighting a much harder war, and I told them this would happen," Trump wrote. "It's pathetic!"

"Those 19 Republicans, including the Broken Old Crow, should not be forgotten for what they have done and the absolutely horrible ramifications this Bill will have on the future of our Nation," he added.

"Just like McConnell blew two Senate seats in Georgia, and wouldn’t fight the Rigged Presidential Election, he gave this one away also."

The tongue-lashing came as House Democrats introduced legislation that would allow the Senate to raise the debt ceiling without having to overcome a filibuster, The Hill reported.

According to The Hill, Senate Republicans, emerging from a meeting with McConnell, said the proposal will pass the Senate with at least 10 Republican votes.

The Hill reported the bill unveiled by the House Rules Committee combines a fast-track process for raising the debt ceiling with Medicare legislation, setting up a special one-time process to let pass a follow-up bill raising the debt limit to a specific number.

Related Stories: