Trump Supporters Rally to Mar-a-Lago as Charges Loom

Crowds of Donald Trump's strongest supporters assembled outside the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence Tuesday ahead of his possible indictment.

Palm Beach, Florida, issued notices regarding increased traffic from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Standard Time as cowboy hats, American flag suits, and signs reading "Drain the Swamp Vote Trump 2024" could be seen.

"They don't want him to run," a Trump supporter told NBC's WTVJ 6. "They're scared of what he's going to do, which is going to get our country back the way he had it before."

It comes after Trump predicted over the weekend that he would be arrested Tuesday, as a New York grand jury probes his connection to a hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

"The far away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back!" he wrote in all caps on Truth Social.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has argued that the $130,000 payment to Daniels, administered by former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, originated from the billionaire's 2016 presidential campaign.

Although reports initially suggested that District Attorney Alvin Bragg would issue charges against Trump this week, law enforcement sources told Fox News on Monday that they would likely not come until next week.

As of 9:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, Trump has not been indicted by the grand jury.