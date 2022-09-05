Trump Slams FBI Raiding Son's 'Living Quarters,' Hunter Biden Double Standard

Former President Donald Trump condemned the Biden administration in a series of Truth Social posts on Labor Day, first taking aim at the FBI for searching his family's "living quarters."

"So they riffled through the living quarters of my 16 year old son, Barron, and the loved and respected former First Lady of the United States, Melania," Trump noted in a Monday post to Truth Social.

Trump then pointed out the hypocrisy of the Joe Biden-led FBI and Justice Department never conducting a similar search on the president and his son's home over crucial information found on Hunter Biden's laptop.

"Despite proven high crimes and treason, and just plain common theft, all pointed out in the Laptop from Hell (and elsewhere), they never Raided or Broke Into the house of Hunter Biden or, perhaps even more importantly, the house of Joe Biden - A treasure trove! This is a Country that's unfair and broken. We are truly a Nation in Decline!!!" he added.

In another post published the same day, Trump slammed Biden's job as president and the direction the U.S. was heading under his leadership. The statement came just days after Biden's controversial speech in Philadelphia.

"The USA is rapidly becoming a Third World Nation. Crooked Elections, No Borders, a Weaponized Justice Department & FBI, record setting INFLATION, highest ever Energy Prices (and everything else), and all, including our Military, is WOKE, WOKE, WOKE. Most dangerous time in the history of our Country!!!" the former president stated.

Later, Trump circled back to his criticism of the FBI's handling of Hunter Biden's laptop: "The fired FBI Agent, it was just reported, was given the Laptop from Hell 11 days before the Presidential Election. He would NOT reveal it to anyone, knowing it would knock Biden out of the race - wouldn't even be close. The Election was RIGGED, the FBI is corrupt!!!" he claimed.