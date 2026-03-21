Trump Backs Letlow in Louisiana Senate Race

President Donald Trump on Saturday threw his full support behind Rep. Julia Letlow, R-La., as she runs for the U.S. Senate, calling her a "TOTAL WINNER" and a proven America First leader.

In a Truth Social post, Trump praised Letlow as a "Highly Respected America First Congresswoman" who "has ALWAYS delivered for Louisiana," adding she has his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

"I know Julia well, have seen her tested at the highest and most difficult levels, and she is a TOTAL WINNER!" Trump wrote.

Letlow, who represents Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District, first won office in a 2021 special election after her husband, Luke Letlow, died before taking his seat. She became the first Republican woman elected to Congress from Louisiana.

A mother of two, Letlow has built a rising profile among conservatives and Trump allies, backing policies focused on border security, energy production and parental rights in education.

Trump highlighted those priorities in his endorsement, saying Letlow would "Grow our Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations," while supporting law enforcement, strengthening the military and protecting the Second Amendment.

The endorsement comes as Letlow mounts a Republican primary challenge to Sen. Bill Cassidy, who has faced backlash from Trump supporters over past votes, including his support for Trump’s conviction during his second impeachment trial.

Trump also pointed to his strong electoral track record in Louisiana, noting he "WON BIG" in the state in multiple election cycles.

Letlow has embraced Trump’s backing, positioning herself as a conservative fighter aligned with his agenda as the Senate race begins to draw national attention.