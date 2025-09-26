Trump Demands Microsoft Fire Former Biden Deputy AG

President Donald Trump has demanded that Microsoft fire recently hired Lisa Monaco, who served in the Biden administration as a deputy attorney general.

Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday that Monaco was "a Lawfare and Weaponization obsessed Deputy Attorney General under Crooked Joe Biden and Lisa's Puppet 'Boss' Attorney General Merrick Garland."

Newsmax reported in March that Monaco's security clearance had been rescinded by Trump as part of a blanket security action that also included former President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Within a week, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard issued a notice that she had formalized the president's action and had revoked the clearances.

Trump wrote in the Friday social media post that Monaco being hired into a global affairs position with access to sensitive information was the wrong hire for Microsoft.

"Monaco's having that kind of access is unacceptable," Trump wrote, "and cannot be allowed to stand. She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government."

Trump said along with losing the security clearance, Monaco had been banned from all federal properties.

He suggested Microsoft find a better fit for a sensitive position that involved working with the U.S. government: "It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco."