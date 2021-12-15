Trump: New York AG's 'Witch Hunt' Resumes After Failed Political Campaign

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that New York State Attorney General Letitia James is continuing her "witch hunt" against him and fellow Republicans because her campaign for governor was "a complete failure."

James, a Democrat, last week announced she was suspending her campaign for governor to run for reelection because "there are a number of important investigations and cases that are underway," including a civil fraud probe of Trump's business.

"Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"While she pretends that she suspended her short-lived campaign for New York Governor to go after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she couldn’t garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal — she had no chance of even coming close to winning."

The Washington Post reported that James wants Trump to sit for a Jan. 7 deposition as she probes whether the Trump Organization manipulated the valuations of its real estate properties.

Trump, though, said James has renewed her attack on him because she was trailing Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., by double digits in a Siena College poll.

"Despite weeks of campaigning, she was losing to Governor Hochul by what would have been a massive landslide," Trump said in his statement. "She didn’t drop out of the race for a higher purpose, or to 'finish existing business' (I wonder what that would be?).

"She dropped out because her campaign was a complete failure, possibly because the citizens of New York saw how unfairly and viciously she and other highly partisan New York Democrat prosecutors were treating President Donald J. Trump. It’s called Prosecutorial Misconduct."

Trump said James should focus on issues that directly affect New Yorkers.

"Rather than continue to waste her time and taxpayer resources on a long continuing Witch Hunt against the Republican Party and me, she should focus her attention on helping to resurrect the once Great State of New York where crime and poverty continue to wreak havoc, with murder, rape, drug sales, and just about every other form of crime at record levels, and now with a just-announced highest unemployment rate in the Nation," Trump said.

"New York is dying before our very eyes, and all the Democrat Prosecutors are focused on is how we can get and punish Donald Trump, who many would say has done, over the years, a spectacular job for New York!"