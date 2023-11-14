×
Tags: trump | letitia james | fraud trial

Trump Slams AG James For 'Smirking All Day Long'

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 02:58 PM EST

Donald Trump harshly criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James on Tuesday for "smirking all day long" in court as the former president's lawyers staged their client's defense in the civil fraud case against his business empire, The Hill reported.  

"Racist A.G. Letitia James is smirking all day long from her seat in court," Trump wrote on his social media platform. "You have a (Trump Hating!) Attorney General who's seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when not a single penny was lost by these banks, and that's part of this (unconstitutional!) law."

Trump added" "You can see from the reaction of A.G. James, every morning from that seat, that she is enjoying this, enjoying it a bit too much."

During the trial, Trump has reportedly appeared visibly annoyed at James, according to The Hill. Trump has long criticized James for what he has said is her unfairly targeting him for politically motivated reasons.

Judge Arthur Engoron already found the Trump Organization and its executives liable for fraud before the trial started, although a New York appeals court put a halt to the decision to strip Trump's business licenses until after the former president's case is heard.

Trump also reposted an online message that said James and Engoron should be placed under citizens' arrest.

Brian Freeman | editorial.freeman@newsmax.com

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 02:58 PM
