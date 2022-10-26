Trump's Legal Team Accepts Service of Subpoena From Jan. 6 Committee

Former President Donald Trump's legal team has accepted service of a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, reports Politico.

The nine-member House panel last week issued a letter to Trump's lawyers demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14. They also outlined a request for a series of documents, including personal communications between the former president and members of Congress as well as extremist groups.

An attorney with the Dhillon Law Group, which is representing Trump in his dealings with the House panel, accepted service of the subpoena on Monday, according to Politico.

The committee has been investigating the attack on the Capitol for the past 15 months. In a letter to Trump, it said it had assembled "overwhelming evidence" that the former president "personally orchestrated" an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, including by spreading false allegations of widespread voter fraud, "attempting to corrupt" the Justice Department and pressuring state officials, lawmakers and his vice president to try to change the results.

The panel — comprising seven Democrats and two Republicans — approved the subpoena for Trump in a surprise vote last week. Every member voted in support.

The day after, Trump posted a lengthy memo on Truth Social, his social media website, repeating his claims of widespread election fraud and expressing his "anger, disappointment and complaint" that the committee wasn't investigating his claims. He made no mention of the subpoena.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.