Trump: Not Looking for Settlement in Big Tech Lawsuits

Former President Donald Trump, while speaking to reporters following his announcement over lawsuits he's filing against the CEOS of big tech giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google, flatly dismissed the possibility of a settlement before the class-action lawsuits would head to trial.

"We're not looking for a settlement," Trump commented. "We don't expect to settle. They fight and they fight hard. They've never had anything like this...we don't know what's going to happen, but we're not looking to settle."

Trump has announced class-action lawsuits against tech giants Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube parent company Google, over their "unlawful" censorship of him and other conservatives, after the social media giants banned him from posting in the wake of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"We’re demanding an end to the shadow-banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing, and canceling that you know so well," Trump said during an appearance at his golf resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, Wednesday morning.

During the question-and-answer portion of the former president's announcement, Trump railed against the mainstream media and took particular aim against NPR and public broadcasting.

"They are terrible, and it's not only what they say, but it's also what they don't say," said Trump. "For instance, I was informed that there are record numbers of murders that took place this weekend, record numbers. They don't even talk about it on NBC and CBS and ABC and NPR. They don't talk about it, and it's a big story. That's why the credibility of the mainstream media is the lowest it's ever been lowest. It's ever been."

Trump also said he's "very proud of the fact" that he exposes the mainstream media for what it is.

"They are terrible, terrible representatives of our country," he said.

"They don't talk about crime. They don't talk about Chicago. We had 260 people shot. This weekend. It's in Afghanistan. You know we didn't lose one soldier in the last more than a year. And I will say that was largely because of me, but I won't take credit. But the good news is I will never be given credit either, but we haven't lost the soldiers.

Meanwhile, the tech giants have said they are private companies, but Trump argued that they are "no longer private if they gave up their section 230 liability protection."

"It's a liability protection the likes of which nobody in the history of our country has ever received, and we're not going to stand for it, and that makes them in my opinion, very subject to the kind of penalties that we're talking about, which is potentially trillions of dollars. It's a number that the likes of which nobody's seen before," he added. "The Supreme Court over the years, especially recently has been very clear what you can and can't do is a private company, and they've done it all."