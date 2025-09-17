Trump Gets High Marks From King Charles for Peace Efforts

At Wednesday's state dinner in the United Kingdom, King Charles III praised President Donald Trump's involvement in international diplomacy and spoke about the broader relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

King Charles said, "Our countries are working together in support of crucial diplomatic efforts, not least of which, Mr. President, is your own personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most intractable conflicts in order to secure peace."

The Hill reported that King Charles also noted the joint stance of the U.S. and U.K. on Ukraine, emphasizing cooperation with allies.

"Our countries have the closest defense, security, and intelligence relationship ever known. In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny," he said. "Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together in support of Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace."

The dinner took place in St. George's Hall, where the King and the president were seated side by side at a 155-foot table. Guests included U.S. officials such as Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, along with business leaders including Rupert Murdoch and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

"I cannot help but wonder what our forebears from 1776 would make of this friendship today," the King said. "We celebrate a relationship between our two countries that surely neither [George] Washington nor King George III could possibly have imagined. The ocean may still divide us, but in so many other ways we are now the closest of kin."

President Trump followed the King's remarks, underscoring the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

"The word special does not begin to do it justice. We're joined by history and faith, by love and language and by transcendent ties of culture, tradition, ancestry, and destiny."

"Together," said Trump, "we've done more good for humanity than any two countries in all of history."

Trump is scheduled to leave Windsor Castle on Thursday morning for the Chequers Estate, where he will meet U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer before a planned press conference.