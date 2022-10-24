Trump Touts Tshibaka, Blasts Sens. Murkowski, McConnell

Former President Donald Trump promoted senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, while blasting Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Mitch McConnell on Truth Social.

The post read: "Kelly Tshibaka is a STAR for Alaska, which is trying to get rid of one of the WORST Senators in existence, Lisa Murkowsky. Kelly has my Complete and Total Endorsement and is leading in the Polls, but the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, a puppet for China along with his 'wife,' Coco Chow, is pouring millions into the State so that his political Hack, 'Impeacher' Lisa Murkowsky, can sneak out a victory under corrupt Rank Choice voting. Shady Mitch should use that money for other R's. VOTE KELLY!"

Murkowski, a Republican, is regarded as a moderate and a swing vote. The Alaska Republican Party censured her following her vote to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection in his second impeachment trial. Murkowski opposed Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court and supported Ketanji Brown Jackson's.

McConnell has previously signaled to the Republicans to support Murkowski, despite Trump's pledge to campaign against her. According to FiveThirtyEight, Murkowski has voted with Biden's position 67% of the time.

In 2021, Trump endorsed Tshibaka. The Republican Party of Alaska also endorsed her.