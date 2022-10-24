×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | kelly tshibaka | lisa murkowski | alaska

Trump Touts Tshibaka, Blasts Sens. Murkowski, McConnell

(Newsmax)

By    |   Monday, 24 October 2022 01:30 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump promoted senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, while blasting Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Mitch McConnell on Truth Social.

The post read: "Kelly Tshibaka is a STAR for Alaska, which is trying to get rid of one of the WORST Senators in existence, Lisa Murkowsky. Kelly has my Complete and Total Endorsement and is leading in the Polls, but the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, a puppet for China along with his 'wife,' Coco Chow, is pouring millions into the State so that his political Hack, 'Impeacher' Lisa Murkowsky, can sneak out a victory under corrupt Rank Choice voting. Shady Mitch should use that money for other R's. VOTE KELLY!"

Murkowski, a Republican, is regarded as a moderate and a swing vote. The Alaska Republican Party censured her following her vote to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection in his second impeachment trial. Murkowski opposed Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court and supported Ketanji Brown Jackson's.

McConnell has previously signaled to the Republicans to support Murkowski, despite Trump's pledge to campaign against her. According to FiveThirtyEight, Murkowski has voted with Biden's position 67% of the time.

In 2021, Trump endorsed Tshibaka. The Republican Party of Alaska also endorsed her.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump promoted senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka, while blasting Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Sen. Mitch McConnell on Truth Social.
trump, kelly tshibaka, lisa murkowski, alaska
202
2022-30-24
Monday, 24 October 2022 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved