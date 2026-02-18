Trump Warns UK: Don't Give Away Diego Garcia

President Donald Trump urged British Prime Minister Keir Starmer not to "give away" the strategically vital island of Diego Garcia, warning that a proposed 100-year lease agreement could weaken Western security at a critical time.

In a Wednesday post on Truth Social, Trump said he has been advising Starmer that "Leases are no good when it comes to Countries," calling it a "big mistake" for the United Kingdom to enter into a long-term lease arrangement with entities "claiming" rights to Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

"Our relationship with the United Kingdom is a strong and powerful one," Trump wrote, but warned that Starmer is "losing control of this important Island by claims of entities never known of before," which he described as "fictitious in nature."

Diego Garcia, part of the British Indian Ocean Territory, has long been home to a joint U.K.-U.S. military base that plays a critical role in projecting power across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

The island has been used as a launch point for U.S. operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and is considered a linchpin in deterring adversaries such as Iran and China.

Trump's warning comes amid renewed tensions with Iran over its nuclear ambitions and regional aggression.

He cautioned that if Tehran "decide[s] not to make a Deal," it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia — along with RAF Fairford in the U.K. — to prevent or respond to a potential attack by what he called a "highly unstable and dangerous Regime."

"Prime Minister Starmer should not lose control, for any reason, of Diego Garcia," Trump wrote. "This land should not be taken away from the U.K. and, if it is allowed to be, it will be a blight on our Great Ally."

The status of Diego Garcia has been the subject of international legal disputes in recent years, particularly after a 2019 advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice suggesting that the U.K. should relinquish control of the Chagos Archipelago to the East African country of Mauritius.

British officials have faced mounting diplomatic pressure to negotiate over the territory's future.

Security experts have long argued that any change in sovereignty or long-term control could complicate U.S. military access and undermine Western deterrence capabilities in the Indo-Pacific.

Trump framed the issue as part of a broader fight to maintain strength against hostile regimes and resist what he called "Wokeism" and other pressures weakening Western resolve.

"We will always be ready, willing, and able to fight for the U.K.," Trump said. "But they have to remain strong."

His message was blunt: "DO NOT GIVE AWAY DIEGO GARCIA."