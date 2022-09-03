Michigan Republicans Hit Back on Personal Charges Against Trump-Backed Candidate

Barely hours after highly personal charges emerged Saturday against Michigan’s Republican nominee for secretary of state, several Republican leaders in the Wolverine State stepped up to defend Trump-backed conservative Kristina Karamo.

According to documents that were filed on Friday, the candidate's former husband Adom Karamo claimed she had threatened to kill herself and their two daughters several years ago after he asked for a divorce.

"F*** it! I'll kill us all!" the filing says she shouted, as she tried to take control of a car her husband was driving with the two children in the back seat.

The court filing was part of Adom Karamo's effort to "be granted significant time with his daughters," for whom Kristina has had primary physical custody.

Kristina Karamo's fellow Republicans immediately came to her side.

"Kristina has done the best to keep her daughters out of the fray since she became a candidate and now this," Linda Lee Tarver, Republican candidate for the Michigan Board of Education, told Newsmax. "Whatever kind of husband [Adom] was, it doesn't seem to matter; and he is now getting credibility by the liberal media. It's like Russia."

Tarver added, "This sort of thing is something the liberal media is doing all over the place. The City Pulse [a weekly newspaper in Lansing, Michigan] called my niece and asked if there was any 'dirt' in my background. She said no. And I have two ex-husbands, and they are saying nothing."

Tom Klunzinger, Ingham County (Lansing) Republican Committee chair, told us, "The mainstream media has learned to depend on having a vengeful former spouse serve up lurid allegations." Klunzinger added that he still "strongly" supports community college instructor Karamo, who is locked in a highly competitive contest with Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

Benson has been supported by the Secretary of State Project, funded by leftist billionaire George Soros.

In a statement released Saturday afternoon, Karamo told reporters she "never harmed my children and any claims that I have are categorically false." She added that her former husband's charge "on social media and in court documents was an attempt to exploit the fact that I am a public figure, using it as leverage to change the custody agreement he became dissatisfied with. Media entities and my opponents are desperate, so they want to push false allegations with zero evidence."

John Gizzi is chief political columnist and White House correspondent for Newsmax. For more of his reports, Go Here Now.