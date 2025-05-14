DOJ Will Switch Transgender Grants to Law Enforcement

The Department of Justice is diverting funds it formerly gave to organizations supporting transgender ideology - as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives — and instead using the money for law enforcement, according to documents obtained by The Daily Wire.

After the Justice Department announced it was cutting $811 million in grants, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley asked for details from Attorney General Pam Bondi in a letter first obtained by The Daily Wire.

The department’s response reveals that the vast majority of grants the Justice Department has cut were those awarded to non-governmental entities — “not to states or local jurisdictions that directly serve our communities.”

A sample of terminated grants shows that the Justice Department had previously awarded grants explicitly tied to ideological causes misaligned with the priorities of the current administration.

Among the examples were that, nationwide, hundreds of men identifying as women moved to women’s facilities despite their history of violent crimes against women and children. In one such example in California, a two-time baby killer identifying as a transgender woman transferred to a women’s prison where the mother of his child was housed.

The Justice Department will reallocate the funds that were going to these types of grants to future awards that align with the Trump administration’s goals, such as “supporting law enforcement operations, combating violent crime, protecting American children, supporting American victims of trafficking and sexual assault, and enhancing coordination among law enforcement at all levels of government,” the attorney general’s office told Grassley in a letter.

This reallocation of funding to law enforcement operations matches the Trump administration’s emphasis on beefing up American defense while cutting down ideological priorities, in contrast to the previous administration.

Earlier this month, the White House released Trump's discretionary budget request for the fiscal year 2026, showing large increases in border and defense spending, as well as massive cuts to woke funding priorities instituted by the Biden administration.

For example, defense spending will increase 13% under the proposed budget, and appropriations for the Department of Homeland Security will be go up almost 65% “to ensure that our military and other agencies repelling the invasion of our border have the resources they need to complete the mission.”