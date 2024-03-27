Trump: Hush-Money Judge Should Recuse Himself

Donald Trump called for a New York judge to recuse himself from the former president's hush-money criminal trial after the justice imposed a gag order that is "wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out."

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan on Tuesday issued a gag order barring Trump from making public statements about witnesses, prosecutors, court staff, and jurors in the trial scheduled to begin April 15.

"Judge Juan Merchan, who is suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (whose daughter represents Crooked Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Adam 'Shifty' Schiff, and other Radical Liberals, has just posted a picture of me behind bars, her obvious goal, and makes it completely impossible for me to get a fair trial) has now issued another illegal, un-American, unConstitutional 'order,' as he continues to try and take away my Rights," Trump posted Wednesday morning on Truth Social.

"This Judge, by issuing a vicious 'Gag Order,' is wrongfully attempting to deprive me of my First Amendment Right to speak out against the Weaponization of Law Enforcement, including the fact that Crooked Joe Biden, Merrick Garland, and their Hacks and Thugs are tracking and following me all across the Country, obsessively trying to persecute me, while everyone knows I have done nothing wrong!"

Trump on Tuesday said Merchan's daughter works as a senior executive at a "Super Liberal Democrat firm."

"Page 2: So, let me get this straight, the Judge's daughter is allowed to post pictures of her 'dream' of putting me in jail, the Manhattan D.A. is able to say whatever lies about me he wants, the Judge can violate our Laws and Constitution at every turn, but I am not allowed to talk about the attacks against me, and the Lunatics trying to destroy my life, and prevent me from winning the 2024 Presidential Election, which I am dominating?" Trump continued on Wednesday.

"Maybe the Judge is such a hater because his daughter makes money by working to 'Get Trump,' and when he rules against me over and over again, he is making her company, and her, richer and richer. How can this be allowed?

"Page 3: The Judge has to recuse himself immediately, and right the wrong committed by not doing so last year. If the Biased and Conflicted Judge is allowed to stay on this Sham 'Case,' it will be another sad example of our Country becoming a Banana Republic, not the America we used to know and love. These are Election Interfering Witch Hunts. We will crush each one of these Hoaxes, and Make America Great Again!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The trial involves allegations related to hush money paid during Trump's 2016 campaign to cover up marital infidelity claims.