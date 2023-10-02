×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | judge | new york | fraud | trial | disbarment | james

Trump Rages Against 'Operative' N.Y. Judge

By    |   Monday, 02 October 2023 03:38 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump ripped into the judge presiding over his $250 million civil case on Monday, saying the judge is "an operative" who should be disbarred.

Appearing on the steps of the courthouse during a lunch break after the morning session on the first day of the trial, Trump chided Judge Arthur Engoron.

"This is a judge that should be disbarred. This is a judge that should be out of office," Trump said. "This is a judge that some people say could be charged criminally for what he's doing. He's interfering with an election, and it's a disgrace."

Trump also directed his ire toward New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the fraud trial against him, saying she should be focused on violent crime.

James is a "disgrace to our country. Take a look at Jack Smith. Take a look at these people," Trump said, also tearing into Smith, the special counsel in two of Trump's criminal trials. Smith has no part in this civil trial.

"We're going to be here for months with a judge that already made up his mind. It's ridiculous," Trump said. "They waste their time with this, with banks that were very happy that got all their money back. They weren't defrauded. I've been defrauded."

Trump was referring to Engoron's summary ruling last week, when the judge sided with James that Trump had committed fraud.

In Monday morning's opening statements, the attorney general 's office accused Trump and his adult sons of deceiving banks, insurers, and others by habitually misstating his wealth in financial statements.

"No matter how powerful you are, and no matter how much money you think you have, no one is above the law," James said on her way into the courthouse.

Engoron will also decide on six claims in the lawsuit brought by James, who is seeking $250 million in penalties and a ban on Trump doing business in New York. It's a nonjury trial because, as Engoron pointed out, Trump's legal team failed to check a box that it preferred a jury trial.

Trump also took aim at a clerk in Engoron's courtroom.

"This guy's getting away with murder. And his clerk should not be allowed to be in his ear with every single question. You should take a look at her. She hates Trump even more than he does," Trump said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump ripped into the judge presiding over his $250 million civil case on Monday, saying he is "an operative" who should be disbarred.
trump, judge, new york, fraud, trial, disbarment, james, engoron
394
2023-38-02
Monday, 02 October 2023 03:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved