Judge Questions Legality of Trump's Order Limiting Federal Union Rights

A federal judge appeared skeptical Wednesday over President Donald Trump’s move to end collective bargaining with federal labor unions in agencies with national security missions across the federal government, reported Politico.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman, a Bill Clinton appointee, called the White House’s fact sheet explaining the order "part of the problem" after oral arguments were finished in a lawsuit brought by National Treasury Employees Union, the nation’s second largest federal union, against the Department of Justice.

Friedman said it’s hard to believe the White House’s explanation of what the agencies do. He also pointed out that Trump’s own comments make it seem like he was really just trying to get back at groups that don’t go along with his plans.

"This president sometimes chooses to explain stuff, and he did so in this case," Friedman said, quoting the fact sheet that accompanied the EO.

"So, he’s willing to be kind to those that work with him, but those that have sued him, those that have filed grievances, those that have complained against him, he’s not going to bargain with," Friedman said. "I mean how else can you read what he’s done?"

The fact sheet on Trump’s announcement last month says that "Certain Federal unions have declared war on President Trump’s agenda" and that Trump "refuses to let union obstruction interfere with his efforts to protect Americans and our national interests."

"President Trump supports constructive partnerships with unions who work with him; he will not tolerate mass obstruction that jeopardizes his ability to manage agencies with vital national security missions," the White House said.