Judge Orders DOJ to Respond to Request to Unseal Trump Raid Warrant

(Getty)

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:33 PM EDT

The Department of Justice is being required to respond to a request by a New York news outlet to make public the warrant that led to the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.

Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who reportedly signed the warrant, ordered the justice department to “file a Response to the Motion to Unseal” no later than Monday, according to the Daily Wire.

The request was made by a news outlet in Albany, New York, and the conservative legal action group Judicial Watch.

Trump attorney Christina Bobb said Reinhart signed off on the warrant application for the FBI raid.

That raid has provoked a massive backlash, with officials on both sides of the aisle questioninhg the motive for the raid and manner of execution. Trump has himself alleged it is a continuation of efforts by political enemies to tarnish him ahead of a potential run to reclaim the White House in 2024.

