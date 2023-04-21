×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | jordan | bragg

Trump Ally Jordan Urges Court: Allow Ex-prosecutor Deposition

Friday, 21 April 2023 03:43 PM EDT

Rep.  Jim Jordan, one of Donald Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, on Friday urged an appeals court to let his House Judiciary Committee depose a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal probe of the former U.S. president.

The district attorney, Democrat Alvin Bragg, had earlier this week appealed a lower court's ruling that the Republican-led House of Representatives committee may depose Mark Pomerantz, who led the Trump probe before resigning in February 2022.

Pomerantz's testimony had been scheduled for Thursday, but the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put it on hold. A three-judge panel is expected to hear oral arguments on Tuesday about whether to extend the stay until Bragg's full appeal is heard.

In papers filed on Friday, Jordan said the subpoena was covered by a constitutional protection for "speech or debate" in Congress. He said Pomerantz's testimony was necessary for the committee to consider possible legislation to "help protect current and former Presidents from potentially politically motivated prosecutions."

Bragg is expected to reply by Saturday afternoon.

He has argued that Jordan's subpoena was part of a campaign of intimidation in response to his indictment of Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges tied to a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, to prevent her from discussing a sexual encounter she says they had.

Trump denies that the encounter occurred. Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Bragg has said Pomerantz's testimony could improperly reveal confidential information related to his office's probe, and that Congress did not have oversight of state-level criminal cases. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Jim Jordan, one of Donald Trump's staunchest allies in Congress, on Friday urged an appeals court to let his House Judiciary Committee depose a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's criminal probe of the former U.S. president.The district attorney,...
trump, jordan, bragg
277
2023-43-21
Friday, 21 April 2023 03:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved