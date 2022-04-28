Trump Endorses Sheriff Joe Lombardo in Nevada Governor's Race

Sheriff Joe Lombardo of Clark County, Nevada, has obtained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump in his race as a GOP candidate for governor of Nevada, with Trump praising him as the "leader Nevada needs."

"As Governor, Joe will fiercely Protect our under-siege Second Amendment, Oppose Sanctuary Cities, Support our Law Enforcement, Veto any Liberal Tax Increase, Protect Life, and Secure our Elections," Trump said in his endorsement, announced Wednesday through his Save America PAC. "He has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Governor!"

Lombardo is a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Nevada National Guard, Trump pointed out.

"Joe joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1988 and has bravely served and protected the people of Nevada for the past 34 years," Trump said. "As the elected Sheriff of Clark County, Joe has fought some of the worst criminals and defended neighborhoods and communities from the horrific violence enabled by the Radical Left across our great Country."

Two other GOP candidates in the race, former Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore had been aiming for the Trump endorsement, reports The Hill.

Heller lost his bid for reelection in 2018, despite being endorsed in that race by Trump at that time, with the then-president suggesting that Heller lost, despite the endorsement because he was "really hostile in my (2016) race."

Fiore, meanwhile, has linked herself to Trump since opening her campaign, including showing a "Trump 2024" sticker on a truck as part of her first campaign video.

The GOP primary winner will face incumbent Democrat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak.