Tags: trump | january 6 | house select committee

Trump Blasts Jan. 6 Committee for Not Investigating Voter Fraud, Pelosi

(Getty)

Sunday, 23 October 2022 09:55 PM EDT

Former President Trump strongly criticized the House January 6 Select Committee for omitting any discussion on voter fraud that had occurred during the 2020 elections, as well as deciding not to investigate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s rejection of his offer of military protection days before the riot at the Capitol.

"Why didn’t the January 6th Committee of Unselects discuss the massive voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election, which is the thing that led to the tremendous protest. Also, no talk of Pelosi turning down military protection three days before January 6th. Why?" Trump posted to Truth Social on Sunday.

The Democrat-led committee issued a subpoena to Trump on Friday, demanding he testify by November 14th.

Pelosi had appeared earlier Sunday on MSNBC, where she told host Jonathan Capehart that she doesn’t think Trump is "man enough to show up."

"I don’t think his lawyers will want him to show up because he has to testify under oath. But I don’t think he’ll show up. I don’t think he is man enough. We’ll see if he is man enough to show up. And the public should make their judgment. No one is above the law! If we believe that, then they should make a judgment about how he responds to that request," Pelosi added.

Newsfront
Sunday, 23 October 2022 09:55 PM
