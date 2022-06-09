Trump: Jan. 6 Protests 'Greatest Movement' in US History

The Jan. 6, 2021, protests "represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again," former President Donald Trump said Thursday in a post mocking the House select committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol as the panel prepares to go public with its findings in prime-time Thursday.

"The 'Unselect Committee' didn't spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, D.C., in massive numbers, far greater than the Fake News Media is willing to report, or that the Unselects are willing to even mention, because January 6th was not simply a protest, it represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"It was about an Election that was Rigged and Stolen, and a Country that was about to go to HELL..& look at our Country now!"

The panel plans to argue that Trump was responsible for abuses of power that nearly upended U.S. democracy, as insiders tell it.

"We are going to tell the story of a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power," Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves on the committee, told the Washington Post earlier this week.

He also said the panel had found evidence of "concerted planning and premediated activity" related to the events.

"The data is going to be compelling from the committee," former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman, who was a Republican adviser to the committee, said on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" last week. "I think it is up to the American people, after that is presented, to come up — using facts, not fantasies or opinions — on what the culpability of the president is, and the people around him."

Trump in another Truth Social post said the committee "of political thugs" refused to study and report "on the massive amount of irrefutable evidence, much of it recently produced, that shows the 2020 Presidential Election was Rigged and Stolen.

"They want NOTHING to do with that topic because they cannot win on the facts. CANCEL & DENY, call it "THE BIG LIE," is all they can do. Corrupt Politicians!"