Trump Swears He Has No Records for New York Probe

In a sworn affidavit, former President Donald Trump says he is not aware of any records in his possession that should be turned over to the New York state attorney general probing his business practices.

Bloomberg reported that his affidavit was filed on Friday.

The news outlet said it is part of an effort to appease a state judge who has held Trump in civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James. Reuters noted James’ office has been investigating whether the former president's family company improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has called the probe politically motivated.

State Judge Arthur Engoron had said Trump must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with a subpoena from for the records James is seeking.

“If there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization,” the former president said in the affidavit.

The judge will now have to decide if the statement is sufficient. Trump, who currently owns the court $40,000, is appealing Monday’s contempt finding, according to Bloomberg.