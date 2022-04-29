×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | james | records | contempt

Trump Swears He Has No Records for New York Probe

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump. (AP)

By    |   Friday, 29 April 2022 02:56 PM

In a sworn affidavit, former President Donald Trump says he is not aware of any records in his possession that should be turned over to the New York state attorney general probing his business practices.

Bloomberg reported that his affidavit was filed on Friday.

The news outlet said it is part of an effort to appease a state judge who has held Trump in civil contempt for "repeated failures" to hand over materials to Attorney General Letitia James. Reuters noted James’ office has been investigating whether the former president's family company improperly valued assets to obtain financial benefits.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and has called the probe politically motivated.

State Judge Arthur Engoron had said Trump must pay $10,000 a day until he complies with a subpoena from for the records James is seeking.

“If there are any documents responsive to the subpoena I believe they would be in the possession or custody of the Trump Organization,” the former president said in the affidavit.

The judge will now have to decide if the statement is sufficient. Trump, who currently owns the court $40,000, is appealing Monday’s contempt finding, according to Bloomberg.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a sworn affidavit, former President Donald Trump says he is not aware of any records in his possession that should be turned over to the New York state attorney general probing his business practices.
trump, james, records, contempt
191
2022-56-29
Friday, 29 April 2022 02:56 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved