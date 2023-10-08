×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | israel | hamas | ukraine | russia

Trump: Israel, Ukraine Attacks Wouldn't Occur Under Me

By    |   Sunday, 08 October 2023 08:53 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that Hamas' attack on Israel and Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he were still in office.

"The horrible attack on Israel, much like the attack on Ukraine, would never have happened if I were president," Trump wrote in all caps on his social media platform. "Zero chance!"

It comes one day after Trump addressed Hamas' attack at an event in Waterloo, Iowa, attributing the devastating conflict to "weak and ineffective" leadership in the United States.

"The Israeli attack was made because we are perceived as being weak and ineffective and with a really weak leader," Trump said, likely referring to President Joe Biden and his administration.

Trump has consistently made similar comments about the Kremlin's invasion, which escalated to a full-scale war on Feb. 24, 2022. In March, Trump claimed he could solve the conflict within 24 hours of being elected.

"If it's not solved, I will have it solved in 24 hours with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Trump told Fox News at the time.

"The key is the war has to stop now because Ukraine is being obliterated," he added.

His comments come one day after Hamas, also known as the Islamic Resistance Movement, launched a land, sea, and air attack on Israeli towns bordering the Gaza Strip.

The militants have since begun shelling major Israeli cities.

At least 700 people have been killed in Israel, NBC News quoted a spokesperson of the Israeli military as saying. The Palestinian Health Ministry, meanwhile, has reported at least 424 people killed in Palestinian areas.

Several American nationals are among the dead in Israel, and others might also be a part of the reported figure of over 100 held hostage by Hamas.

Luca Cacciatore

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump said Sunday on Truth Social that Hamas' attack on Israel and Russia's invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he were still in office.
trump, israel, hamas, ukraine, russia
299
2023-53-08
Sunday, 08 October 2023 08:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved