McLaughlin Poll: Trump Has Commanding GOP Lead in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over potential and current GOP presidential contenders among likely Iowa Republican caucus voters in a poll released last week by McLaughlin & Associates.

Trump earns the majority of the vote at 54% over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy but is expected to announce a bid soon.

The survey, taken among 500 likely Republican presidential caucus voters April 27-30, also found that Trump has impressive leads among core Iowa caucus voters who will ultimately decide the winner.

DeSantis comes in at 20%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 7%, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley at 5 %, and Mitt Romney at 4%.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads DeSantis by 22 percentage points.

Trump draws support from various key demographics, including 63% of "very conservative" voters, 60% of "pro-life" voters, 53% of those from "agriculture households," and 57% of the over-55 set.

DeSantis and Trump will both be in Iowa Saturday.