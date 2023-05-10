×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | iowa | desantis

McLaughlin Poll: Trump Has Commanding GOP Lead in Iowa

By    |   Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:53 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over potential and current GOP presidential contenders among likely Iowa Republican caucus voters in a poll released last week by McLaughlin & Associates.

Trump earns the majority of the vote at 54% over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has yet to declare his candidacy but is expected to announce a bid soon.

The survey, taken among 500 likely Republican presidential caucus voters April 27-30, also found that Trump has impressive leads among core Iowa caucus voters who will ultimately decide the winner.

DeSantis comes in at 20%, former Vice President Mike Pence at 7%, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley at 5 %, and Mitt Romney at 4%.

In a head-to-head matchup, Trump leads DeSantis by 22 percentage points.

Trump draws support from various key demographics, including 63% of "very conservative" voters, 60% of "pro-life" voters, 53% of those from "agriculture households," and 57% of the over-55 set.

DeSantis and Trump will both be in Iowa Saturday.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over potential and current GOP presidential contenders among likely Iowa Republican caucus voters in a poll released last week by McLaughlin & Associates.
trump, iowa, desantis
168
2023-53-10
Wednesday, 10 May 2023 11:53 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved