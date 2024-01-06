Trump: 'My People Will Walk on Glass' to Vote in Iowa

Former President Donald Trump Saturday said Iowa's cold winter temperatures won't affect his supporters coming out to caucus for him on Jan. 15, as his "people will walk on glass" to vote for him.

"I hear your night's going to be pretty cold next week in nine days, eight days, so you just have to put on that warm coat and get out there," Trump, the front-runner heading into the caucuses, said during an afternoon rally in Newton, Iowa, adding that when he brought up the weather to his campaign, "they said oh, that's good news."

"I said why is it good news?" said Trump. "[It's] because their people don't have the enthusiasm to vote and my people will walk on glass. They don't care. They'll walk on glass … I was just asking one of our people about it, they said 'No, no, we love bad weather.' The weather's not going to keep our people away."

Meanwhile, Trump said that supporters of his rival candidate Nikki Haley had planned to hold a rally at the hotel where he was staying, but it didn't pan out.

"It just sort of speaks to what I'm talking about, because [Joe] Biden had this thing where he couldn't get people to a rally, and so they were going to have a rally so when I walked out of the hotel … you know how many people showed up? One person."

He added that the Secret Service had told him about the Haley rally and said that it was organized at the front entrance of the hotel "so when you come out, it could get a little nasty."

"I walk out, I said how's the rally?" said Trump. "They said we don't see anybody. There's one guy … he says 'Hi, president, how are you? He's got a Haley thing. Hi, president. I think he's going to vote for me, actually."