Trump Signs Order Aimed at Attracting Investments of $1B+

President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order aimed at facilitating and accelerating corporate investments of more than $1 billion, the White House said.

The order establishes an office within the Department of Commerce called the United States Investment Accelerator, which will encourage companies to make large investments by reducing regulatory burdens, speeding up permitting, co-ordinating with federal agencies and states, and increasing access to national resources, according to a fact sheet released by the White House.

"An Investment Accelerator is needed to cut through red tape and ensure that businesses can quickly deploy capital and create jobs without navigating a maze of bureaucratic hurdles," read a fact sheet.

By streamlining processes, the Accelerator will attract both foreign and domestic investment, reinforcing America’s position as the premier destination for large-scale investment," it said.